Paul Stastny has two points in Winnipeg debut; Jets fall to Predators

Craig Smith scored twice, Roman Josi picked up five assists and Ryan Hartman redirected in the winning goal in his Predators debut, lifting Nashville to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Hartman, acquired in a trade with Chicago at Monday's deadline, gave the Predators their first lead of the game with 1:00 left when he redirected a shot from Josi.

Kyle Turris, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Johansen also scored to give Nashville its fifth straight win. Josi extended his point streak to five games with one goal and 11 assists.

Mark Scheifele scored twice and new Winnipeg forward Paul Stastny contributed a goal and one assist. Matt Hendricks and Nikolaj Ehlers also had goals. Ehlers added one assist and Patrik Laine had two helpers.

The Predators (39-14-9) padded their NHL Central Division lead to four points over the Jets (37-17-9).

Pekka Rinne stopped 34 shots for the Predators, who were starting a four-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for seven goals in the second, with Winnipeg taking a 4-3 lead into the third.

Stastny was acquired in a trade Monday with St. Louis, while Jets defenceman Joe Morrow came over from Montreal. Morrow was on the ice after veteran Toby Enstrom was scratched.

The second period featured five goals in just under a five-minute span.

Hendricks started it off at 2:45 when his shot from the slot went past Rinne.

Smith got the equalizer six minutes later, but then Scheifele ignited the flurry of goals on both sides of the ice.

The top-line centre scored his 20th of the season off a slick pass from Jack Roslovic at 12:41. He scored his second when Stastny sent him a pass from the side of the net out front less than two minutes later for the 3-1 lead.

Blake Wheeler assisted on the second goal, extending his point streak to nine games with four goals and 11 assists.

Turris replied at 15:07 to cut the lead 3-2, and then Ekholm scored with one second left on the power play after the Jets had unsuccessfully challenged Turris's goal for an offside. Winnipeg was dinged with the delay of game for the failed challenge.

Ehlers finished the period's scoring with his 25th of the season at 17:39.

The third period began with Stastny's goal at 10:00 for a 5-3 lead, but Smith scored 55 seconds later and Johansen tied it 5-5 at 13:56.

Laine picked assists on Stastny and Ehlers' goals, moving his point streak to six games.

Winnipeg hosts Detroit on Friday. Nashville plays in Edmonton Thursday.