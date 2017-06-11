Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates after scoring a late goal against the Predators during the third period in Game 6 on Sunday night. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal s the Penguins won 2-0. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates after scoring a late goal against the Predators during the third period in Game 6 on Sunday night. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal s the Penguins won 2-0. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — The Canadian Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 to play in regulation as Pittsburgh beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday in Game 6 of the Cup final.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for the win. It was his second straight shutout of the series. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Detroit Red Wings were the last team to win consecutive Cups, doing it in 1997 and 1998.

Game 6 was the first of the series to be won by the road team.

