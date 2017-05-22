Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler skates past as Nashville Predators players celebrate an empty-net goal during the third period in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final in Nashville, Tenn., on May 22, 2017. (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Teresa M. Walker

NASHVILLE — The Associated Press

Colton Sissons scored his third goal with 6:00 left, ensuring the Nashville Predators’ magical post-season now includes the franchise’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday night.

The Predators, who’ve never won even a division title in their 19-year history, came in with the fewest points of any team in these playoffs.

Now they’ve swept the West’s No. 1 seed in Chicago, downed St. Louis in six in the second round and then the Pacific Division champ in six games. Peter Laviolette became the fourth coach to take three different teams to the Final, and the first since the playoffs split into conference play in 1994.

The Predators will play either defending champion Pittsburgh or Ottawa for the Stanley Cup. Game 1 is Monday.

Anaheim lost in the conference finals for the second time in three years.

