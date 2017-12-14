Predators shut out Oilers with 4-0 victory

Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators continued their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Pontus Aberg, Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators (20-7-4), who have gone 10-1-2 in their last 13 outings and have won their last 10 straight against Edmonton.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 19-of-23 shots as Edmonton (13-17-2) lost for the second time in three games.

There was no scoring in the first period, but it certainly wasn't due to a lack of effort on the Oilers part, as they outshot Nashville 22-4.

Nashville's fifth shot ended up going in as a high shot by Mattias Ekholm was tipped by Aberg past Brossoit three minutes into the second period. The play survived a video review for a high stick on the deflection.

Nashville added to its lead with a power-play goal five minutes later as a shot hit an Oilers defender and landed on the doorstep before being tapped in by Fiala.

The Predators made it 3-0 with five minutes left in the second as Turris rifled a shot top corner for his seventh of the season.

The second period explosion continued a couple of minutes later as Josi scored from the side of the net on a two-man advantage.

The shots after 40 minutes were 33-13 for Edmonton, and 46-23 after the scoreless third period.

Both teams are back at it on Saturday as the Predators wrap up a three-game trip in Calgary, while the Oilers hit the road to play the Minnesota Wild.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, who will face each other twice more. ... The Predators have scored three or more goals in 18 of their last 19 games. ... Edmonton starting goalie Cam Talbot practised on Thursday, and could return as early as Saturday against the Wild.

23:48ET 14-12-17