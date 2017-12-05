QMJHL to improve safety in light of 2013 on-ice death

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is expected to announce changes today aimed at player safety in light of the sudden on-ice death of a 16-year-old player in August 2013.

Jordan Boyd of Bedford, N.S., was taking part in a drill during tryouts with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in New Brunswick when he collapsed and couldn't be revived by a physical therapist using CPR.

An autopsy later revealed that Boyd had an undiagnosed heart condition.

League president Gilles Corteau is expected to announce new measures adopted by the league to improve its emergency protocol.

The league says the move comes following recommendations and a "constructive dialogue" with Boyd's family.

Corteau is also to announce a donation toward the Jordan Boyd Foundation which has been created to raise awareness of CPR and automated external defibrillators and to further research into inherited heart disease.