The Winter Classic is coming to Citi Field.

The Rangers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the home of the New York Mets on Jan. 1, 2018. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the outdoor game on television Tuesday night at intermission of the Rangers’ playoff game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres are technically the home game for the 10th Winter Classic because of rules surrounding the Rangers playing all home games at Madison Square Garden.

Buffalo hosted the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout with a snow-globe effect enveloping Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Rangers played in the 2012 Winter Classic in Philadelphia and took part in Stadium Series games against the Devils and Islanders at Yankee Stadium in 2014.

