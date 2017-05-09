Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist defends the goal as Buffalo Sabres' William Carrier attempts to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, on Jan. 3, 2017. (Frank Franklin II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist defends the goal as Buffalo Sabres' William Carrier attempts to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, on Jan. 3, 2017. (Frank Franklin II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Rangers to face Sabres in 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Winter Classic is coming to Citi Field.

The Rangers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the home of the New York Mets on Jan. 1, 2018. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the outdoor game on television Tuesday night at intermission of the Rangers’ playoff game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres are technically the home game for the 10th Winter Classic because of rules surrounding the Rangers playing all home games at Madison Square Garden.

Buffalo hosted the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout with a snow-globe effect enveloping Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Rangers played in the 2012 Winter Classic in Philadelphia and took part in Stadium Series games against the Devils and Islanders at Yankee Stadium in 2014.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Timelapse: BMO Field transformed for three sports over 36 days (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular