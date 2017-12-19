Ryan Strome’s two-goal performance leads Oilers past Sharks

Ryan Strome had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (15-17-2), who have won two games in a row for just the third time this season.
Joe Pavelski, Timo Meier and Marcus Sorensen replied as the Sharks (17-11-4) lost back-to-back games.
San Jose started the scoring on the power play six minutes into the first period as Pavelski swooped in to put a rebound past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, scoring his seventh goal of the season.
Letestu beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones with a one-timer shortly after an Oilers power play expired to tie the game with five minutes left in the first.
Leon Draisaitl made a perfect pass across to Strome to give him a wide-open net to deposit the puck into and give Edmonton a 2-1 lead with 1:09 left in the first. It was the 10,000th goal in Oilers' franchise history.
Edmonton added to their lead six-and-a-half minutes into the second period when a Nugent-Hopkins pass hit Pavelski's stick and got past Jones.
San Jose got that goal right back, however, as a Tomas Hertl shot deflected off teammate Meier and in.
Maroon's ninth of the season restored the Oilers' two-goal edge eight minutes into the third.
San Jose kept coming and made it 4-3 with eight minutes left as Sorensen made a nice deke to record his second goal.
Strome put the game away with an empty-netter.
Both teams are off until Thursday, when the Sharks return home to host the Canucks and the Oilers play the second game of a three-game homestand against St. Louis.
