San Jose Sharks acquire Evander Kane from Buffalo

The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Evander Kane from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in a move to upgrade their depleted forward group.

A person familiar with the move confirmed the move shortly before the trade deadline. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the deal yet.

San Jose never replaced forward Patrick Marleau after he left as a free agent last July for Toronto, waiting for the right moment to add a top six forward. With centre Joe Thornton sidelined with a knee injury and the Sharks fighting for a playoff spot, general manager Doug Wilson pounced at the deadline.

The Sharks began the day in second place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of Anaheim and two in front of Calgary. They rank 16th in the league in scoring with 178 goals and had just four goals in losing the final three games on a recent road trip that ended with a 3-2 overtime loss in Minnesota.

San Jose has no power-play goals in its past nine games, failing on all 20 opportunities.

Kane has 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games for the Sabres. He is in the final season of a $31.5 million, six-year contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The nine-year veteran has 177 goals and 163 assists in 557 games.

Kane's departure from Buffalo was inevitable given his status as an upcoming free agent this summer. The Sabres are in rebuilding mode under first-year general manager Jason Botterill and are in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Kane sat out the Sabres' previous two games as he awaited a trade away from Buffalo after he was initially expected to be a long-term answer as a top-line power forward.

Kane arrived in Buffalo as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade under former general manager Tim Murray in February 2015 when Buffalo sent defenceman Tyler Myers, forward Drew Stafford, two prospects and a first-round pick to Winnipeg for Kane, defenceman Zach Bogosian and a prospect.

Kane hit the 20-goal mark in each of his three seasons with the Sabres, including a team-best 28 goals in 2016-17.

Though Kane has produced on the ice when healthy and been active in working with Buffalo-area charitable groups, he has been questioned for his immaturity off the ice.

Kane has had two legal run-ins, including being arrested for grabbing three women by the hair and neck during an altercation at a Buffalo bar in June 2016.

The charges were eventually dismissed on condition Kane stayed out of trouble as part of a plea agreement in which a prosecutor described the player's behaviour as "arrogant, boorish and surly, but not criminal."

Earlier in that year, the Sabres suspended Kane for one game for missing practice a day after pictures surfaced on social media of the player celebrating in Toronto after attending the NBA All-Star Game.

Kane has been inconsistent this season. After scoring 15 goals and 18 assists in his first 35 games, he has just five goals and two assists in his past 26.