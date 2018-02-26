Sean Couturier has shootout winner as Flyers edge Canadiens

Sean Couturier scored in the sixth round of the shootout as the red-hot Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Monday for their sixth straight victory, equalling their longest win streak of the season.

Petr Mrazek, making his third straight start for Philadelphia (34-19-10), stopped all 28 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season. Mrazek is 3-0-0 since being traded by the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 19.

The victory propelled Philly into top spot in the Metropolitan division. The Flyers have earned points in 12 straight games (10-0-2).

Backup goalie Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Montreal (23-29-10), who have lost eight of their last nine games (1-4-4).

Both teams scored one goal after five shootout rounds before Couturier beat Lindgren in the sixth.

The Canadiens have been shut out nine times this year, tying a franchise record.

The Flyers had a few chances to win the game before the shootout.

Travis Konecny hit the post in overtime before Lindgren robbed captain Claude Giroux on the doorstep with 20 seconds remaining in the extra frame. And with Jonathan Drouin in the penalty box for tripping late in the third period, the Flyers failed to capitalize on the two-minute power play.

These two teams met six days ago, with Philadelphia coming out on top 3-2 in overtime. Montreal's Carey Price suffered a concussion in that game when he took a Shayne Gostisbehere shot to the mask.

Lindgren, in his 12th NHL game, did what he could to prevent another loss.

The 24-year-old saved a Couturier shot with his mask late in the first period. In the second, Oskar Lindblom charged hard to the net but Lindgren stood his ground to keep the shot out.

Lindgren set the tone for the third period with a nice toe save on Konecny's wrist shot.

The Canadiens and Flyers were relatively quiet before Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Montreal shipped defenceman Joe Morrow to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 fourth round pick. They also picked up blue-liner Mike Reilly from the Minnesota Wild for a 2019 fifth rounder.

Philadelphia's only move at the deadline was claiming Johnny Oduya off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.