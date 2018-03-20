 Skip to main content

Senators announce that Erik Karlsson’s unborn son has died

Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators passes during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on March 13, 2018 in Tampa, Fld.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The unborn son of Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda has died, the team announced Tuesday.

The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child and revealed in December that it would be a boy. The baby was due in April, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son,” the team said in a statement. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

Karlsson did not attend practices on Monday or Tuesday after playing in Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He will not play Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

