Senators announce that Erik Karlsson’s son has died

The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

"The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the team said in a release.

"We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process."

The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

The Senators had said earlier that Karlsson would not play in Tuesday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers.