Senators forward Burrows suspended 10 games for kneeing Devils’ Hall

Ottawa Senators' Alexandre Burrows skates against the Colorado Avalanche on March 2, 2017.

Francois Laplante/Getty Images

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows has been suspended for 10 games for serving as the aggressor in an altercation and kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall in Tuesday's 5-3 win.

The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension on Wednesday night.

Burrows started the incident by tossing Hall to the ice after a stoppage of play at 10:02 of the second period.

While pinning his opponent to the ice, Burrows threw punches until he was tied up by the official, before continuing the altercation with two knees to the side of Hall's head.

Burrows was assessed two minor penalties on the play, one for cross-checking and another for roughing. He will forfeit US$134,408.60 for the suspension.

The NHL department of player safety said in a video that Burrows chose to seek out Hall and wanted retribution for a hit Hall threw on Burrows earlier in the play.

