It seemed the stars could not have been aligned more perfectly.

It was goaltender Craig Anderson’s birthday.

It was an afternoon game in the Stanley Cup playoffs. So far this spring, Anderson’s Ottawa Senators had taken part in four afternoon matches and won them all – all four in overtime. May as well skip the regular time and go straight to OT.

If only the Senators could have done so.

In what will go down as their worst first period of the playoffs, if not the entire season, the Ottawa Senators were down 4-0 after only 20 minutes – the Pittsburgh Penguins well on their way to a dominating 7-0 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

The Penguins now hold a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Tuesday in Ottawa; if a Game 7 is required, it will be Thursday back in Pittsburgh.

For the first time this round, the Stanley Cup defending champions look like the team that went all the way last year. With the Senators seeming listless and confused, the Penguins pounced quickly on a giveaway by Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman, allowing Bryan Rust, fresh off the injury list, to slide the puck over to defenceman Olli Maatta, whose screened shot eluded Anderson. For Maatta, it was his second goal of the postseason.

The Senators’ woebegone power play, standing at 0-for-25 going into the match, got an early chance to get Ottawa back in the game, only to have forward Mark Stone negate the man advantage by taking a slashing penalty.

With Stone in the penalty box and Pittsburgh shortly after with its own brief power play, the Penguins struck quickly, with Evgeni Malkin putting on a stickhandling show before sending the puck over to defenceman Trevor Daley, with Sidney Crosby deftly tipping Daley’s point shot under Anderson’s right arm. It was Crosby’s seventh goal of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan had called for just this sort of play, saying earlier, “We have to make sure we get to the front of the net so that we’re in the area to potentially get a deflection or a rebound.

“I just think that’s sound hockey.”

It certainly was this day, with an energized Penguins team driving to the Ottawa net at every opportunity. At times, the Senators seemed simply overwhelmed by the other team’s effort.

The Penguins went ahead 4-0 when, at the end of a remarkable 1:22 during which Pittsburgh completely controlled the puck in Ottawa’s end, a shot by Nick Bonino ticked off the leg of Rust and in behind Anderson for Rust’s sixth of the playoffs.

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher then decided to switch goalies, pulling Anderson and sending out backup goaltender Mike Condon.

After Condon had played less than 90 seconds, Boucher made another switch, sending out Anderson again while Condon went to the bench.

Whatever thinking was behind this move, it backfired almost immediately when Scott Wilson chipped a puck from the side of the net and the puck somehow bounced off both net and Anderson and into the back of the net for Wilson’s second playoff goal.

When the second period began it was again Condon in the Ottawa net and Anderson on the bench.

Perhaps it was just the coach playing a bit of musical chairs to celebrate Anderson’s 36th birthday.

This didn’t work, either, as Pittsburgh’s Matt Cullen, a former Senator, cruised unchallenged across the front of Condon’s net and cuffed a perfect pass from defenceman Mark Streit in for a 5-0 lead and Cullen’s second of the spring playoffs.

Early in the third, the Penguins power play struck again when Crosby sent a neat between-the-legs pass to Phil Kessel, all alone to the side of the Ottawa net and Kessel simply swept it into the open side for his seventh playoff goal.

Daley closed out the scoring with a blast from the point.

Curiously, before the match, Boucher had talked openly about his team’s remarkable success in afternoon games.

“I just think we come to the rink and play,” he said. “Not much to think about.”

Well, much to think about after this mess.

To make matters worse, the Senators ended this disaster without their two best players – defenceman Erik Karlsson and forward Derick Brassard – not on the bench, both having left after hard hits. Also leaving the game was defenceman Cody Ceci.

Karlsson, who has been an early favourite for the Conn Smythe Trophy and playoff MVP honours, would be a devastating loss. Late in the second period, Karlsson tangled along the boards with Pittsburg’s Scott Wilson and appeared to hurt his left foot. Previously, he had played through two hairline fractures in that same foot.

Boucher had been hoping to see defenceman Mark Borowiecki return to the lineup. Borowiecki has played but two games in the postseason but has been skating well lately and is close to being ready to return.

“He’s the No. 1 hitter in the league,” Boucher said. “He’s a heat-seeking missile, that’s what he is. It usually puts the opponents on their heels.”

Boucher’s Senators could hardly be further back on their own heels as they head back to Ottawa after this decisive loss.

They may need more than a “heat-seeking missile” the way the Stanley Cup defending champions are now playing.

