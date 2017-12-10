Sens’ Alex Burrows fined $5,000 for hitting Sharks’ Dylan DeMelo in the face with stick

Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows was fined $5,000 for roughing during a game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
The NHL department of player safety announced the fine — the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — on Sunday.
Burrows was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for fighting at 14:51 of the third period after going after San Jose's Dylan DeMelo with a stick to the face.
Ottawa lost the game 5-0 for its 11th loss in 12 games.
