Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby after taking a hit from Washington Capitals’ Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal game on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby after taking a hit from Washington Capitals’ Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal game on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Crosby says he ignored concussion controversy during playoffs Add to ...

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Sidney Crosby says he wasn’t paying attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during this spring’s NHL playoffs.

Speaking to reporters at his annual hockey camp in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., Crosby says he was too focused on capturing another Stanley Cup for his Pittsburgh Penguins to worry about outside opinions on his health.

Crosby has suffered multiple concussions during his career, including one during Game 3 of the second round of the post-season in May.

He missed one game before returning for Game 5, prompting questions from concussion experts and at least one former player about whether he should consider retirement.

Crosby says he “didn’t hear that.”

“I don’t really read or listen to that stuff during the playoffs,” he said.

The Penguins went on to win a second straight Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators in the final.

Crosby says he understands why concussions generate so much controversy.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said. “That’s the nature of it right now.”

He says more information on how to deal with head injuries is becoming available all the time.

“You have to continue to listen to your body to make sure before you go back that you’re good to go,” he said. “There’s things in place to help with that.”

Crosby’s annual hockey camp for boys and girls age 9-12 benefits his foundation for underprivileged kids.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Penguins' Stanley Cup parade attracts 650,000 fans (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular