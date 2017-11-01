 Skip to main content

Stamkos, Kucherov and Schwartz named NHL’s three stars for October

Steven Stamkos celebrates after scoring a third period goal against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on October 30, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos, Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and St. Louis Blues left-wing Jaden Schwartz have been named the NHL's three stars for the month of October.

Stamkos led the NHL with 18 assists and 24 points in 13 games to power the Lightning (10-2-1, 21 points) into first place in the League standings.

He registered at least one point in 12 of his 13 outings, highlighted by an 11-game streak to open the season as well as eight multi-point performances.

Kucherov topped the league with 13 goals and placed second with 21 points. He scored in 11 of his 13 contests, including seven straight games to open the season.

Schwartz placed third in the NHL with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 13 games to lift the Blues (10- 2-1, 21 points) into first place in the Western Conference. He had at least one point in 11 of his 13 appearances, highlighted by five multi-point efforts and his third career hat trick Oct. 18 vs. Chicago.

