Sweden, Russia, Finland earn wins at world junior hockey championships

Alex Nylander had a goal and an assist to lead Sweden to a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championships on Thursday.

In other preliminary round games, Russia pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 victory over Switzerland and Finland beat Denmark 4-1.

Marcus Davidsson and Elias Pettersson also scored goals as Sweden improved to 2-0 in preliminary play. Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves.

Filip Zadina scored the Czech Republic goal to make it 2-1 late in the second period. Jakub Skarek stopped 34 shots.

Earlier, Artur Kayumov and Georgi Ivanov scored third-period goals to lead Russia over Switzerland.

Kim Kostin and Vladislav Syomin each had a goal and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Vitali Abramov scored an empty-netter for the Russians, who are 1-1 in preliminary play.

Marco Miranda and Ken Jager scored for Switzerland. Philip Wuthrich made 32 saves. Jager's goal tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period before Kaymov scored the go-ahead goal with 8:58 remaining.

Also, Juuso Valimaki and Henri Jokiharju both had a goal and assist for Finland in its win over Denmark.

Joona Koppanen and Aapeli Rasanen scored the other goals to give Finland a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes. Miro Heiskanen had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen needed to make just six saves. Finland improved to 1-1 in group play.

Kasper Krog stopped 58 shots for Denmark. Nikolaj Krag scored Denmark's first of the tournament following a 9-0 loss to the United States in the opener.

Krag scored on a power play to make it 2-1 early in the second period. Finland pulled away when Valimaki and Jokihariu scored two minutes apart late in the period.

The U.S. faces Slovakia in its second game on Thursday night before meeting Canada at the Bills' New Era Field on Friday afternoon.