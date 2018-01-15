Tavares scores overtime winner, leads Islanders over Canadiens

John Tavares scored in regulation time and got the game-winner 1:51 into overtime as the New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Monday night.

The Islanders (23-18-4) posted a third straight win.

Mathew Barzal, coming off his second five-point game of the season on Saturday against the New York Rangers, had a goal and two assists to give him 10 points in his last three outings. Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech also scored for the Islanders Nicolas Deslauriers, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (18-20-6).

The Canadiens fired a season-high 55 shots at Thomas Greiss in regulation time while the Islanders had only 22 on Carey Price. Overall shots were 56-24.

Montreal owned the puck in the opening minute, but when Barzal got it, he set up Beauvillier for a goal on his team's first shot on Price 1:24 into the game.

Barzal raced down the right side and put a shot over Price's left shoulder at 6:29.

Deslauriers was alone on the doorstep to beat Greiss at 8:01. Jakub Jerabek picked up his first NHL point on the play.

Byron took the rebound of David Schlemko's shot off the end boards to score at 12:10.

Barzal's shot was blocked but Pelech swept in the loose puck from the slot 2:37 into the second frame. A blind, backhand pass by Alex Galcheyuk sent Tavares in to score on a short-handed breakaway at 5:36

For the second time this season, Montreal lost a power-play goal to the controversial "skate in the air" offside call after a video review showed Byron's skate a millimetre or two off the ice before Schlemko scored at 12:19.

Drouin banged in a Jerabek rebound at 19:16 for his first goal in 14 games since Nov. 29.

Pacioretty, with a goal in a fourth straight game, tied it 4-4 on a power play as he tipped in Jeff Petry's point shot 13:01 into the third.

The Canadiens were without centres Phillip Danault (concussion) and Andrew Shaw (lower body), who were both injured in Saturday's shootout loss to Boston. Daniel Carr and Byron Froese returned to the lineup.

The Islanders were missing six injured regulars – Josh Bailey, Nikolai Kulemin, Calvin de Haan, Johnny Boychuk, Andrew Ladd and Casey Cizikas.

The Canadiens claimed centre Logan Shaw off waivers from Anaheim. He will join the team Tuesday in Boston.