Tyler Myers scores overtime winner as Jets rally past Capitals

Defenceman Tyler Myers scored 3:35 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday.

Mark Scheifele sent a pass back to Myers, who quickly fired the puck past Braden Holtby for his sixth goal of the season.

Scheifele had scored his second goal of the game to tie it 3-3 with 15 seconds left in the third period when his low shot went through traffic and between Holtby's pads. The goal was shorthanded as Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien had been called for slashing Jay Beagle with 1:17 left.

Niklas Backstrom, Andre Burakovsky and John Carlson scored for the Capitals (32-17-7), who still extended their point streak to four games (2-1-1).

Holtby made 40 saves for the Capitals and became the second goalie in franchise history to play 20,000 minutes. Olaf Kolzig played 41,260 minutes.

Bryan Little also scored for Winnipeg (33-15-9). His goal with 8:30 remaining in the third period had squeezed Washington's lead to 3-2.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for the Jets, who were playing the seventh of a 10-game homestand (4-2-1).

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Washington led 2-1 after two.

Byfuglien set up the game's first goal when he spun around Burakovsky in Washington's end and sent the puck toward the net. Scheifele poked it in after it bounced off Holtby's pad at 14:41.

Backstrom tied it up with 23 seconds left in the period off a rebound from an Alex Ovechkin shot.

Burakovsky made up for being outplayed by Byfuglien when he scored the go-ahead goat at 11:22 of the second off a sharp-angled rebound of a Lars Eller shot, firing the puck between the post and Hellebuyck's blocker side.

Jets centre Matt Hendricks left the game in the second after he was crushed to the ice by a check from Washington defenceman, and Winnipeg native, Madison Bowey.

Carlson scored his 10th goal of the season at 7:01 of the third. Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up an assist, extending his team-high point streak to eight games with two goals and nine assists.

Little ripped a low shot past Holtby at 11:30 to make it 3-2, igniting the Jets to swarm around Holtby for loose pucks. Defenceman Josh Morrissey had a shot go of the crossbar, and shoving and punches broke out near Washington's net with two minutes left.

Hellebuyck went to the bench for the extra attacker, but Byfuglien was called for slashing Beagle with 1:17 left.

Winnipeg's season-long homestand continues Friday against Colorado. Washington plays Minnesota Thursday.

