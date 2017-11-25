Tyler Seguin scores hat trick to power Dallas Stars over Calgary Flames

Tyler Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.

Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go.

After a turnover by Calgary's Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist shot past goalie Mike Smith into the upper right corner of the net for the winner.

Sean Monahan's second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead 6 minutes into the third period.

Dallas' Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12.

Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and Smith stopped 36 shots