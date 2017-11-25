Tyler Seguin scores hat trick to power Dallas Stars over Calgary Flames

Tyler Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.
Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go.
After a turnover by Calgary's Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist shot past goalie Mike Smith into the upper right corner of the net for the winner.
Sean Monahan's second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead 6 minutes into the third period.
Dallas' Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12.
Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and Smith stopped 36 shots
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨