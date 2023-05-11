Maple Leafs fans who gathered in downtown Toronto to watch the hockey team battle for NHL playoff survival were rewarded for their faith and loyalty on May 10. Hundreds of fans in Maple Leaf Square outside the Leafs' home rink Scotiabank Arena were jubilant after the team held out a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers to cut their second-round series deficit to 3-1 and stave off elimination.

The Canadian Press