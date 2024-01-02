Hockey history made with inaugural PWHL game in Toronto
The Professional Women’s Hockey League made its historic debut at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1. New York defeated Toronto 4-0 in front of a sellout crowd that saw women’s tennis legend and PWHL advisory board member Billie Jean King perform the ceremonial puck drop.
The Canadian Press
