The Professional Women’s Hockey League made its historic debut at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1. New York defeated Toronto 4-0 in front of a sellout crowd that saw women’s tennis legend and PWHL advisory board member Billie Jean King perform the ceremonial puck drop.

