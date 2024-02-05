‘My sincerest apology to the victim’: London police chief on delay in laying sex assault charges
London Police Chief Thai Truong publicly apologized on Monday to the woman at the centre of the Hockey Canada sex assault case for the length of time it took to bring criminal charges. Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted by five former junior hockey players in 2018. The players’ lawyers have denied the allegations.
