Oilers captain Connor McDavid dominates NHL awards
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and captured the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player, which is voted on by members of the NHLPA. The 26-year-old also took home the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer and the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as its top goal-scorer.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos