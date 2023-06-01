Toronto Maple Leafs introduce new general manager Brad Treliving
Toronto Maple Leafs' president Brendan Shanahan says he's known new general manager Brad Treliving for a while from afar, and he's excited to have join the team. Treliving says he knows there has been heartache and frustration over the team's playoff performance.
The Canadian Press
