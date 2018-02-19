 Skip to main content

Viktor Arvidsson scores twice, Predators beat Senators 5-2

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg uses his skate to try and get the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson during the third period at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, on Feb. 19, 2018.

Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports

Chip Cirillo
NASHVILLE
The Associated Press

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice to reach 20 goals this season, and the Nashville Predators beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Monday night.

Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, which ended a two-game skid and tied Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division.

The Predators recorded two power-play goals and scored on the man advantage in their second straight game after going six games without converting on the power play.

Pekka Rinne made 36 saves to earn his 30th win of the season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Max McCormick scored for the Senators, who played catch-up most of the game. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Predators improved to 12-3-3 in their last 18 games.

Nashville struck first on the power play when Josi fired a one-timer from above the right faceoff circle that beat Anderson glove side midway through the first period.

The Predators went ahead 2-0 about five minutes later when Arvidsson poked home a shot from the left side of the crease after receiving a backhanded pass from Ryan Johansen.

Ottawa got its first goal on the power play with just under four minutes left in the first when Pageau stuffed home a rebound in front of the crease that beat Rinne glove side.

Ellis scored on the power play when he blasted a one-timer by Anderson, who was screened by Sissons, to increase Nashville's lead to 3-1 at 6:34 of the second period.

Ottawa answered 1:31 later on McCormick's wrist shot. Just under two minutes elapsed before the Predators went ahead by two goals again on Arvidsson's second of the night. His 20 goals lead the team.

Smith ended the scoring when he roofed a wrist shot over a sprawling Anderson at 8:15 of the third period.

NOTES: Ottawa C Derrick Brassard played in his 700th career game. ... Nashville general manager David Poile earned his 1,315th win, putting him four short of Glen Sather's NHL record. ... Nashville C Kyle Turris recorded his first point against his former team – an assist on Josi's goal – in his second game versus Ottawa since being traded in November. ... The Predators improved to 13-6-4 against the Eastern Conference. ... Nashville recorded its 94th consecutive sellout (17,177) at Bridgestone Arena.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Chicago on Wednesday to conclude a two-game trip. Chicago routed Ottawa 8-2 on Jan. 9.

Predators: At Detroit on Tuesday after falling to the Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday.

