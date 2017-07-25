Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Willie Desjardins yells instructions during world junior practice on Monday, December 14, 2009. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Willie Desjardins yells instructions during world junior practice on Monday, December 14, 2009. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Hockey Canada names Burke as GM, Desjardins as coach for Olympics Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Sean Burke will serve as general manager of Team Canada in 2017-18 with former Canucks coach Willie Desjardins behind the bench.

Burke, a pro scout with the Canadiens, will be aided on the management side by another former goaltender in Martin Brodeur, assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues.

Other management members are Hockey Canada’s Tom Renney, Scott Smith and Scott Salmond.

Desjardins’ coaching staff will include assistants Dave King, Scott Walker and Craig Woodcroft.

Hockey Canada says the team will play at least seven international tournaments in 2017-18, starting with two Russian events — the Sochi Hockey Open Aug. 6-9 and the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in St. Petersburg, Aug. 14-17.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

‘I want to win here’: McDavid signs eight-year deal with Oilers (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular