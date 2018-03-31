Winnipeg Jets down Toronto Maple Leafs in matchup between only two Canadian playoff teams

Josh Morrissey and Dustin Byfuglien scored 1:10 apart in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday night.

Andrew Copp had the other goal for Winnipeg (48-20-10), while Connor Hellebuyck made 28 stops in a battle of the only two Canadian NHL teams heading to the playoffs.

Patrick Marleau replied for Toronto (47-25-7), which got 26 saves from Curtis McElhinney.

The Leafs, who picked up a 7-2 victory in Winnipeg to open the season on Oct. 4, are all but assured of finishing third in the Atlantic Division. The Jets, meanwhile, look just as certain to wind up second in the Central.

Toronto's only blemish at home in more than two months coming into Saturday was Monday's 3-2 loss to last-place Buffalo that snapped a 13-game winning streak at Air Canada Centre.

The Leafs rebounded with a 4-2 victory at home against Florida on Wednesday before Friday's 5-4 win in New York against the Islanders. Winnipeg saw a six-game win streak snapped in Thursday's 6-2 loss at Chicago