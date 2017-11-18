Winnipeg Jets score three in second period to beat New Jersey Devils

The Winnipeg Jets scored a trio of goals in a span of 95 seconds in the second period and went on to defeat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in the Jets (12-4-3) fourth straight victory. The goalie has allowed two or less goals in 11 of his 14 starts (11-1-2).

Devils goalie Cory Schneider was pulled after letting in five goals in the second period. He stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced. He was replaced by Keith Kinkaid, who made all 12 saves in the third period.

Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba, Matt Hendricks and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg, which is 7-2-1 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Mark Scheifele and Joel Armia both had a pair of assists, while Connor, Perreault and Hendricks added single helpers.

Brian Gibbons and Will Butcher scored for the Devils (11-5-3), who are 6-2-2 on the road. Butcher also had an assist.

A scoreless first period was followed up by five goals in under 10 minutes of the second.

Connor got things going when he rushed the net and sent a Blake Wheeler rebound past Schneider at 5:51, but Gibbons evened it up 1:01 later with his ninth goal of the season.

Laine then began a barrage of Winnipeg goals a 95-second span.

He tipped in a Nikolaj Ehlers's shot at 8:06, extending his points streak to eight games with six goals and three assists. That tied Laine's longest points streak from last season, his first in the NHL.

Trouba got his first goal of the season at 8:41 with a shot over Schneider's glove, then Hendricks took a feed from Perreault behind the net to make it 4-1 at 9:41.

Hendricks then extended the same favour, setting up Perreault in front of the net for his goal that ended the period's scoring at 18:18.

New Jersey actually led the shots on goal 28-22 after the middle period.

The Jets announced defenceman Tobias Enstrom wasn't returning for the third period because of a lower-body injury.

Butcher recorded his first goal of the season at 7:14 of the third (he has 14 assists) after being the last to poke in the puck that was also touched by rookie Nico Hischier and shot by Taylor Hall.

The victory ended a three-game homestand for the Jets, who head out for four games starting Monday in Nashville. New Jersey finishes a four-game road trip Monday against Minnesota.

17:45ET 18-11-17