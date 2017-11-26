In photos: Argos win Grey Cup thriller

Globe and Mail Update November 26, 2017 The Argos stunned the Calgary Stampeders with a late field goal to pick up the Canadian Football League title Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 15 The Toronto Argonauts celebrate as they hoist the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 15 Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell leaves the field following his teams loss to the Argonauts. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 15 Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) celebrates his field goal with teammate Cody Fajardo. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 15 Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, right, chases Argonauts’ Cassius Vaughn, left, and Shawn Lemon after a fumble recovery. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 15 Stampeders running back, Jerome Messam, reaches over the goal line, scoring a touchdown. Andre Ringuette/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 15 Stampeders running back Jerome Messam jumps over Toronto Argonauts defensive back Cassius Vaughn. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 15 Qudarius Ford of the Toronto Argonauts carries the ball against the Calgary Stampeders. Andre Ringuette/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 15 Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray passes against the Calgary Stampeders. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 15 Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. leaps past Calgary Stampeders' Alex Singleton, left, and Ciante Evans. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 15 Argonauts' Shawn Lemon blocks a pass thrown by Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 15 Argonauts Cleyon Laing celebrates a quarterback sack. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 15 Shania Twain arrives on a sled for the halftime performance. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Open this photo in gallery: 13 of 15 Argonauts' fans cheer before the start of the 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa. Chris Wattie/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 14 of 15 The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts take part in the 105th Grey Cup championship game. Chris Wattie/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 15 of 15 A worker shovels snow prior to the 105th Grey Cup. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Report an error