In photos: Argos win Grey Cup thriller

The Argos stunned the Calgary Stampeders with a late field goal to pick up the Canadian Football League title

1 of 15

The Toronto Argonauts celebrate as they hoist the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

2 of 15

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell leaves the field following his teams loss to the Argonauts.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

3 of 15

Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) celebrates his field goal with teammate Cody Fajardo.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

4 of 15

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, right, chases Argonauts’ Cassius Vaughn, left, and Shawn Lemon after a fumble recovery.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

5 of 15

Stampeders running back, Jerome Messam, reaches over the goal line, scoring a touchdown.

Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

6 of 15

Stampeders running back Jerome Messam jumps over Toronto Argonauts defensive back Cassius Vaughn.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

7 of 15

Qudarius Ford of the Toronto Argonauts carries the ball against the Calgary Stampeders.

Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

8 of 15

Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray passes against the Calgary Stampeders.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

9 of 15

Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. leaps past Calgary Stampeders' Alex Singleton, left, and Ciante Evans.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

10 of 15

Argonauts' Shawn Lemon blocks a pass thrown by Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

11 of 15

Argonauts Cleyon Laing celebrates a quarterback sack.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

12 of 15

Shania Twain arrives on a sled for the halftime performance.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

13 of 15

Argonauts' fans cheer before the start of the 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

14 of 15

The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts take part in the 105th Grey Cup championship game.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

15 of 15

A worker shovels snow prior to the 105th Grey Cup.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

