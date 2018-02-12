 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes win gold and silver on Day 3

In Photos

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes win gold and silver on Day 3

Canada's Scott Moir (L) and Tessa Virtue (C) react after competing in the figure skating team event ice dance free dance.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 18

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Canada's Scott Moir compete in the figure skating team event ice dance free dance.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 18

Gold medalists Team Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Figure Skating Team Event.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

3 of 18

Silver medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada reacts during the medal ceremony for Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

4 of 18

Story continues below advertisement

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada competes in Freestyle Skiing Mens Moguls en route to a gold medal.

Issei Kato/Reuters

5 of 18

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal.

Mike Blake/Reuters

6 of 18

Laurie Blouin, of Canada, jumps during the women's slopestyle final.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

7 of 18

Calynn Irwin, of Canada, crashes during the women's halfpipe qualifying.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

8 of 18

Philippe Marquis, of Canada, crashes during the men's moguls qualifying.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

9 of 18

Brooke Voigt of Canada competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

10 of 18

Canada's Kimberley McRae slows down at the end of her women's luge singles run 2.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 18

Canada's Calynn Irwin competes during qualification of the women's snowboard halfpipe.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

12 of 18

Barrett Martineau of Canada corners in his mens skeleton training session.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

13 of 18

Canada's Barrett Martineau practices in the men's skeleton training session.

Florian Choblet/AFP/Getty Images

14 of 18

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada take a practice run during the doubles luge training.

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

15 of 18

Tyler Nicholson of Canada in action during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

16 of 18

Taylor Henrich of Canada competes in the Womens Normal Hill Individual Trial round.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

17 of 18

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes looks on during the mixed doubles semi-final curling match against Norway,

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

18 of 18

Report an error Editorial code of conduct