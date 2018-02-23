 Skip to main content

In photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 14 in Pyeongchang

In photos

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa of Canada, silver medalist Brittany Phelan of Canada and bronze medalist Fanny Smith of Switzerland on the podium.

ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Kelsey Serwa of Canada crosses the finish line to win the event ahead of compatriot Brittany Phelan.

JORGE SILVA/REUTERS

Germany's Felix Schutz checks Canada's Maxim Noreau (R) in the men's semi-final ice hockey match between Canada and Germany during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Pilot Justin Kripps of Canada (front) leads his team as they start the 4-man bobsleigh training session during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's bronze medallist Kaetlyn Osmond competes during the figure skating women's singles.

LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

Canada's bronze medallist Kaetlyn Osmond poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the figure skating women's singles.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Second Brent Laing, skip Kevin Koe and lead Ben Hebert of Canada after losing to Switzerland during men's bronze medal curling finals.

CATHAL MCNAUGHTON/REUTERS

Skip Kevin Koe, second right, of Canada reacts, after losing to Switzerland during men's bronze medal curling finals.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Vincent De Haitre of Canada competes during the Speed Skating Men's 1,000m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Canada's Brendan Green competes in the men's 4x7,5km biathlon relay event.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

