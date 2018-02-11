 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In Photos: Canadian athletes compete and win on Day 2 at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

In photos

In Photos: Canadian athletes compete and win on Day 2 at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe celebrates after winning a silver medal in the freestyle skiing event.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

1 of 15

Canadian cross-country skier, Alex Harvey, centre, competes in the 5km + 15km Skiathlon event.

Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters

2 of 15

Sebastien Toutant of Canada crashes during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals.

Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

3 of 15

Mark McMorris of Canada competes in Men's Slopestyle Finals.

Issei Kato/Reuters

4 of 15

Story continues below advertisement

Max Parrot, of Canada, jumps during the Men's Slopestyle final.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

5 of 15

Alex Harvey (4) of Canada competes in the men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

6 of 15

Canada's Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue compete in the figure skating team event ice dance short dance.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 15

Canada's Meagan Duhamel (centre R) and Eric Radford (centre L) react after competing in the figure skating team event pair skating free skate.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 15

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes in the Figure Skating Team Event,Ladies, Short Program.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

9 of 15

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada celebrates his time during the Men's 5000m Speed Skating event.

Harry How/Getty Images

10 of 15

Christian Gow of Canada, standing, competes in the Men's 10km Sprint at Alpensia Biathlon Centre.

Toby Melville/Reuters

11 of 15

The puck flies into the net for a Canadian goal as Russia's goalie Nadezda Morozova looks on in women's preliminary round ice hockey.

Grigory Dukor/AFP/Getty Images

12 of 15

Canada's Reid Watts speaks with his coach before the men's luge singles run 3.

Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

13 of 15

Sam Edney of Canada slides in run 4 during the Luge Men's Singles.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

14 of 15

In this multiple exposure photo, Andi Naude, of Canada, jumps during the women's moguls finals.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

15 of 15

Report an error Editorial code of conduct