In photos: Canada's athletes in action on Day 10 at 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate their tie with Germany for the gold medal

EDGAR SU/REUTERS

Canadians Justin Kripps, right, and Alexander Kopacz celebrate their tie with Germany for the gold medal after the men's two-man bobsled finals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform in the ice dance figure skating short program at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Lyudmila Belyakova of Olympic Athletes from Russia attempts a shot against Shannon Szabados of Team Canada during women's hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Canada's Jennifer Wakefield scores on Olympic Athletes Valeria Tarakanova in the women's semi-final ice hockey match between Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

MATT SLOCUM/AFP/Getty Images

Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone against Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, launches the stone during their women's curling match against Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Aaron Favila/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this multiple exposure image Laurie Blouin, of Canada, jumps during qualification for the women's Big Air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Cassie Sharpe, of Canada, jumps during women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Gregory Bull/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

