 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In Photos: Day 7 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

In Photos: Day 7 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Globe and Mail Update

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 7 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Canada's Elisabeth Vathje competes in the women's skeleton heat 1 run.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 12

(L-R) Silver medalists Alex Gough, Samoa Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada celebrate during the Medal Ceremony for the Luge Team Relay Competition on day seven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2 of 12

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during qualification for the men's large hill individual ski jumping.

Matthias Schrader/AP

3 of 12

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during qualification for the men's large hill individual ski jumping.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Mirela Rahneva of Canada slides into the finish area during the Women's Skeleton heat two at Olympic Sliding Centre.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

5 of 12

Christopher Spring of Canada slides during the Men's Bobsleigh training at Olympic Sliding Centre.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

6 of 12

A multiple exposure of Canadian Ivanie Blondin competing in the women's 5000m speedskating finals.

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

7 of 12

Fifth place Ivanie Blondin of Canada competes during the women's 5,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval.

John Locher/AP

8 of 12

Alex Harvey of Canada competes during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 15km Free at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

9 of 12

Canada's skip Rachel Homan throws a stone during a women's curling match against Denmark.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

10 of 12

Canada's Patrick Chan competes in the men's single skating short program.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 12

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada competes during the Ladies Speed Skating 5000m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

12 of 12

Report an error