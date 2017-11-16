In Photos: the Surrey Knights, a junior hockey team that hasn’t won a game in nearly two years
Darryl Dyck
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Surrey Knights, in last place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, are mired in an unprecedented losing skid that today stands at 84 games. It was more than two years ago, September, 2015, when it started to go backward for the Knights. The team was losing to the Mission City Outlaws when the Outlaws went after a younger Knights player. A bench-clearing brawl ensued. Even the coaches got involved. John Craighead, the Knights coach, co-owner, and former minor-league tough guy, went to the Mission bench, intending to quell the fighting. As the coaches jostled, an Outlaws player not in uniform intervened. Craighead is alleged to have hit the player. The RCMP investigated but no charges were laid. BC Hockey, however, levied a suspension of six years. Under a pall – an exiled coach who'd once played a few games for the Toronto Maple Leafs – the Knights roster suffered defections and new players were reluctant to join the team. The on-ice product suffered. The last game the Knights won was Nov. 19, 2015.