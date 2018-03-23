Jennifer Jones beats Japan in playoff tuneup at women’s world curling playdowns

An impressive round-robin record doesn't necessarily mean Canada's Jennifer Jones is a lock to win a world championship for the first time in a decade.

The Winnipeg team will need to clean up a few areas for a clear path to the podium.

Jones (11-0) has had inconsistent draw weight throughout the competition at the North Bay Memorial Gardens. It was a factor again Friday morning in an 8-5 win over Japan's Tori Koana.

Jones shot 79 per cent – the lowest percentage on her team – and it kept Japan in the game. She was just 73 per cent on her draws.

Canada's overall performance was solid but far from spectacular. It has been a consistent theme through the week.

"We're making big shots when we have to," Jones said. "That's really what winning is all about."

Jones has stepped up when needed and is the No. 1 seed in the six-team playoff. She will have choice of hammer or stone selection in semifinal play Saturday night.

Canada was scheduled to close out round-robin play Friday night with a playoff tune-up against American Jamie Sinclair.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (10-2) locked up the other semifinal berth. South Korea's EunJung Kim (8-3), Russia's Victoria Moiseeva (6-5) and the United States (6-5) have also qualified for the playoffs.

The Czech Republic (6-6) and China (5-6) were still in the mix for the final spot entering the last draw.

On Saturday morning, the third-seeded team will play the No. 6 seed and No. 4 will meet No. 5. The winners will advance to the semifinals later in the day.

Japan (5-7), Switzerland (5-7), Scotland (4-7), Denmark (3-8), Germany (3-8) and Italy (2-10) were out.

Jones started strong last weekend by knocking off some tournament lightweights with relative ease. She later withstood challenges from South Korea, Sweden and Russia – in successive draws – despite some nervous moments.

Questions about second Jill Officer's status lingered Friday after she skipped the morning game to rest after coming out early the day before. However, alternate Shannon Birchard has proven to be a solid backup.

Canada has done well putting pressure on its opponents. The host side, which includes lead Dawn McEwen and third Kaitlyn Lawes, leads all teams with a force efficiency of 70 per cent.

One big factor that you won't find on the stat sheet is what could be called the Jones effect. It may be in play over the final weekend.

The 2014 Olympic champion is an imposing presence on the ice, anchoring the top-ranked women's team in the world. It can make opposing skips crumble in the later ends when the game is on the line.

A boisterous home crowd will make things even tougher for Canada's opposition on Saturday night.

It likely won't be an issue for second-seeded Hasselborg, who beat host South Korea in the pressure cooker of the Olympic final.

On Friday morning, Jones scored three points in the third end and took an 8-2 lead by stealing a pair in the sixth. Japan picked up three straight singles before Jones ran Koana out of stones in the ninth end.

"We're happy with it," said national team coach Elaine Dagg-Jackson. "It wasn't the best game we played all week, but it was certainly good enough."

Birchard played third for Jones at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts while Lawes was preparing for the Games. Birchard looked just as strong playing the second position here and threw 88 per cent for the game.

Dagg-Jackson said Officer is battling blister issues but was expected to return for the playoffs. Jones said her longtime teammate would play Saturday.

"She'll be back tomorrow," Jones said. "No question."

Officer recently announced she would be stepping away from competitive curling after this season. She plans to serve as an alternate for Jones at select events next season.

With the addition of a 13th team in the world championship field this year, the traditional four-team Page Playoff system was scrapped.

Sinclair, a dual citizen who grew up in Manotick, Ont., dropped an 8-6 decision to the Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova on Friday morning. Germany's Daniela Jentsch outscored Switzerland's Binia Feltscher 10-6 and China's Yilun Jiang held off Denmark's Angelina Jensen 10-9.

In the afternoon, South Korea edged Russia 8-7 in an extra end. Scotland topped Sweden 8-5, Japan beat the Czechs 7-5 and Switzerland trimmed Italy 7-6.

Semifinal winners will play for gold Sunday and semifinal losers meet for bronze.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan ran the table en route to winning gold at last year's world championship in Beijing.

Jones is making her sixth career world women's curling championship appearance. Her lone victory came in 2008 in Vernon, B.C.