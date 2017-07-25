Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Britain's Adam Peaty celebrates after setting a new world record in a men's 50-meter breaststroke heat during the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Michael Sohn/AP)
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Associated Press

Britain’s Adam Peaty set a world record of 26.10 seconds in the preliminaries of the men’s 50-meter breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Peaty, who won gold in the 100 breaststroke on Monday, shaved 0.32 of a second off the record he had previously set at the worlds in Kazan, Russia in 2015.

Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa was next fastest in the non-Olympic event, a significant 0.44 behind.

It’s the second world record set at this year’s championships after Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom established a split of 51.71 in the women’s 4x100 free relay on Sunday.

Two Canadians qualified for semis in the morning prelims: Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., and Mary-Sophie Harvey Trois-Rivieres, Que., in the women’s 200-metre freestyle.

