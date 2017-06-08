Star Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has won gold in the 200 metres at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea track and field meet.

The Olympic silver medalist edged Christophe Lemaitre of France in 20.01 seconds.

De Grasse ran his fastest time in the 200 at last summer’s Rio Games, where he finished second behind Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt in 19.80.

Lemaitre, the bronze medalist in Rio, finished in 20.29 on Thursday.

American Ameer Webb was third in 20.33.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth while Brendon Rodney of Brampton, Ont., was sixth.

In other Canadian results, Brittany Crew of Toronto was eighth in the women’s shot put, Alyxandria Treasure of Prince George, B.C., was sixth in the women’s high jump, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was sixth in the men’s 800 metres, Jonathan Cabral of Peribonka, Que., was seventh in the men’s 110-metre hurdles, Toronto’s Gabriela Stafford was 11th in the women’s 1,500 and Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., was 16th in the women’s 5,000.

