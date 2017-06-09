Artemis Racing of Sweden clinched a spot in the America’s Cup challenger finals by beating SoftBank Team Japan on Friday for the fourth straight time.

Owned by Swedish billionaire Torbjorn Tornqvist and led by Olympic gold medallists Nathan Outteridge of Australia and Iain Percy of Britain, Artemis beat SoftBank Team Japan by 13 seconds on Bermuda’s Great Sound to clinch the series at 5-3.

Artemis had been down 3-1 before winning three straight races against Team Japan on Thursday to reach match point.

Artemis will face Emirates Team New Zealand in the best-of-nine finals starting Saturday for the right to meet two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 35th America’s Cup match starting June 17.

SoftBank Team Japan hit something shortly after leaving its base for the race course. It wasn’t immediately clear what it hit or if there was damage.

Team Japan had the early lead but Outteridge outmanoeuvred Dean Barker on the third leg and sailed into the lead.

As Outteridge steered his 50-foot foiling catamaran toward the finish line, onboard microphones picked him up saying, “Yeah, boys!”

Artemis Racing was a new syndicate four years ago but was devastated by the tragic death of British Olympic star Andrew “Bart” Simpson when its 72-foot catamaran broke apart during a training run in May 2013. Artemis chose to remain in the 34th America’s Cup, although it missed much of the challenger trials in the 2 1/2 months it took to ready its new boat. When it made it to the starting line, Artemis was swept in four races by Italy’s Luna Rossa.

Percy, Artemis’ team manager and tactician, won Olympic gold and silver medals with Simpson as his crewman in the Star class in 2008 and 2012. Percy won a gold medal in the Finn class in 2000 Games.

The challenger finals will be a trans-Tasman showdown between Outteridge and Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling. Outteridge and Iain Jensen, an Artemis crewman, won the gold medal in the 49er class in the 2012 Olympics, with Burling and Blair Tuke, also a Team New Zealand crewman, taking the silver. At Rio last summer, Burling and Tuke won the gold medal with Outteridge and Jensen taking the silver.

This was another painful loss for Barker. Barker was sacked by Emirates Team New Zealand in the aftermath of blowing an 8-1 lead to Oracle Team USA in the 2013 America’s Cup match. After the Kiwis reached match point, Oracle won eight straight races to retain the oldest trophy in international sports.

