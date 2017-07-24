Canada’s women’s water polo team is through to the semifinals at the world aquatic championships after a 6-4 win over host Hungary on Monday.

Monika Eggens of Maple Ridge, B.C., led the way for Canada with five goals. Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., added a sixth goal in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 4-4 at the half, but Canada shut out Hungary the rest of the way behind goaltender Jessica Gaudreault of Ottawa.

“It was an incredible opportunity to play in front of such a big crowd,” said Canada’s Axelle Crevier. “We focused on our defence, every player knew what they had to do. We put pressure on the attackers and it was a key element of today’s win.”

Canada will face Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday. Spain advanced with a 14-12 win over Greece on Monday.

Russia will take on the United States in the other semifinal.

Canada hasn’t won a medal in the event since finishing second in 2009 in Rome.

Eggens opened the scoring with a power-play goal to give Canada a 1-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Hungarians then exchanged goals with Eggens in the second quarter, with the hosts scoring just before half to tie the game.

Eggens scored the winning goal in the third quarter after Canadian head coach Haris Pavlidis called a time out following a Hungarian exclusion.

Gaudreault made some important in the fourth before Wright put the game away with a power-play goal.

