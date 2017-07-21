Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jason Dunkerley of Canada and his guide Nathaniel Jeremie Venne celebrate after finishing second in the Men’s 1500m T11 final during day eight of the IPC World ParaAthletics Championships 2017 at London Stadium, on July 21, 2017. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Canada’s Dunkerley wins silver in 1,500-metre at world para athletics championships Add to ...

LONDON — The Canadian Press

Jason Dunkerley has added a silver to Canada’s medal total at the world para athletics championships.

Dunkerley raced to a time of four minutes 13.67 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Friday to place second in the T11 1,500-metre event. Kenya’s Mushai Kimani took gold in 4:11.54.

The Ottawa native is the fifth Canadian to earn a medal at the worlds, raising Canada’s overall total to seven. – three gold, one silver, three bronze.

Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., has won all three gold medals for Canada in London while Guillaume Ouellette of Victoriaville, Que., Calgary’s Alister McQueen and Ness Murby of Salt Spring Island, B.C., have each picked up a bronze.

Canada’s seven medals are good for 14th in the total count. China leads the way with 54 while the United States is second with 42.

Also on Thursday, Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont., came fifth in the T34 200 with a time of 28.57 seconds. Tunisia’s Walid Ktila clocked 27.14 for gold.

And Kyle Whitehouse of London, Ont., finished eighth in the T38 100, posting 11.84. Australia’s Evan O’Hanlon won with a time of 11.07.

The world para athletics championships runs until Sunday. Canada has 23 athletes competing at the event.

