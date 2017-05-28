Being on the wrong side of the referee’s calls proved to be irritating for Canadian coach John Tait.

Tyla Nathan-Wong and Michaela Blyde scored first-half tries as New Zealand beat Canada 17-7 Sunday to capture the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Langford.

“It was frustrating for us,” said Tait. “We just couldn’t get any continuity going. It was hard to interpret a lot of what was being called.”

Alena Saili added another try in the second half for New Zealand, ranked No. 1 in the world and known as the Black Ferns Sevens.

Nathan-Wong and Blyde gave New Zealand a 12-0 lead by the three minute mark.

“They are a tough team to beat,” said Tait. “They are pretty relentless.”

Julia Greenshields responded in the sixth minute for Canada and Ghislaine Landry had a conversion.

Canada’s Bianca Farella said the team will take the loss as a learning experience.

“It’s tough,” she said. “In high-stakes games, good teams seem to capitalize on the smallest mistakes. But deep down we have all the tools to beat them. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”

New Zealand’s Ruby Tui was named player of the final match.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” she said.“We just took it game by game.”

The Canadians reached the final by defeating reigning Olympic champion Australia 17-10 in the semifinals.

Australia place third in the series, defeating France 26-12.

Greenshields, Landry and Charity Williams scored tries for Canada in the semis. Williams sealed the win with a spectacular field-length sprint from the Canadian end zone.

Canada defeated England 33-5 earlier Sunday in the quarter-finals.

Canada, which won Olympic bronze last summer in Rio, posted wins Saturday over Brazil, France and Russia.

Tui saluted the crowd at Westhills Stadium.

“The crowd is just the bomb,” she said to rousing cheers.

The next stop in the women’s sevens series is June 24-25 in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

