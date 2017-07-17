Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel claimed Canada’s first medal at the world swimming championships Monday with a silver in women’s three-metre springboard synchronized diving.

Citrini-Beaulieu of St-Constant, Que., and Abel of Laval, Que., finished with an inward 2-1/2 somersaults pike to finish with 323.43 points.

Shi Tingmao and Chang Yani captured China’s ninth straight world title in the event. The pair led from the first round and produced an almost-perfect forward 2-1/2 somersaults, one twist pike in the fifth for a total of 333.30 points.

It brought Shi her sixth gold medal in diving at the worlds and her fourth in this event.

Kristina Ilinykh and Nadezhda Bazhina won the bronze for Russia, its first of the championships and sixth medal overall.

The men’s 10-metre platform synchronized final was later Monday.

