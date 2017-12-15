Canadian lugers earn doubles bronze at World Cup event

Canadian lugers Tristan Walker and Justin Snith earned their first medals of the World Cup season after finishing third in doubles competition Friday.
Calgary's Snith and Walker, from Cochrane, Alta., were fourth after the first run, but climbed into third after a mistake-free second run to finish with a combined time of one minute 27.683 seconds.
German lugers Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken finished first, extending their series lead and further cementing themselves as the Olympic favourites.
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria were second.
Eggert and Benecken finished more than six-tenths of a second ahead of Penz and Fischler. The margin between the first and second sleds in the race was actually wider than the margin between the second- and 10th-place sleds.
Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman were the top American sled, finishing fifth. They were exactly one second behind Eggert and Benecken, who now have a 154-point lead over countrymen Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt in the overall standings.
