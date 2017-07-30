Sydney Pickrem won Canada’s fourth medal of the FINA world championships on Sunday, earning bronze in the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

Pickrem, of Clearwater, B.C. secured third place with a personal best time of four minutes 32.88 seconds.

Home crowd favourite Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won gold in 4:29.33 while Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took silver in 4:32.17.

Pickrem had the fourth-best time overall in the heats to qualify for the final.

Later Sunday, Canada narrowly missed the podium in the women’s 4x100 medley relay. The team featuring Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Kierra Smith and Chantal van Landeghem finished fourth in a Canadian record time of 3:54.86.

The United States won gold in 3:51.55 to set a new world record, Russia took silver and Australia earned bronze.

Earlier, Rachel Nicol of Lethbridge, Alta., finished eighth in the women’s 50 breaststroke in 30.80 seconds. American Lilly King won gold in 29.40.

Report Typo/Error