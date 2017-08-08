Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Women's 1500 metres final during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (David Ramos/Reuters)
Women's 1500 metres final during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (David Ramos/Reuters)

Canadian track and field athletes moving from hotel due to stomach virus at worlds Add to ...

LONDON — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada is moving some of its athletes to new accommodations at the world track and field championships because of the stomach bug that has plagued the team.

Canadian team doctor Paddy McCluskey says athletes arriving in London from training camp in Guadalajara, Spain, will be housed in a different hotel.

He says athletes have also been moved up to higher floors in the team’s central London hotel, where athletes from several teams have become ill.

The Globe in London: Canadians face Norwalk outbreak, injuries at World Athletics Championships

McCluskey says nine Canadian athletes and staff have come down with viral gastroenteritis, believed to be the Norwalk virus.

Canada’s Eric Gillis dropped out of the marathon around the 30-kilometre mark a couple of days after being ill.

Sprinter Aaron Brown had also been ill.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular