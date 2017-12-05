Chelsea Carey tops Allison Flaxey to remain unbeaten at Olympic Trials

Calgary's Chelsea Carey kept her perfect record intact Tuesday morning with a 9-3 rout of Toronto's Allison Flaxey at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey opened with a deuce and had a six-point lead at the mid-game break. The teams shook hands after the minimum eight ends.

"I didn't expect that to be quite as easy as it was," Carey said. "They're a better team than that. But we'll take it because we've had a couple of close nailbiters that were hard on the nerves.

"So it's nice to have one that was a little easier."

Carey joined Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones at 4-0 after nine draws of round-robin play at Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan was in third place at 3-1 and Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., was next at 2-1. Homan was to play Flaxey (0-4) in the evening draw.

In the other early game, Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers came through with a draw to the button in the 10th end for a 7-5 victory over Toronto's John Epping.

"We're trying to get a little momentum but we're still not firing on all cylinders," said Carruthers, who improved to 2-2. "We had a couple breaks early in that game and we managed to close it out."

Jones was scheduled to play Scheidegger in the afternoon. In the feature men's game, Calgary's Kevin Koe (4-0) was to play Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (3-0) in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was in third place at 2-1. Carruthers was tied with Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., at 2-2.

Carruthers and Gushue were to play Tuesday night. Epping fell to 1-3 with the loss.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday. The winners will represent Canada at the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics.Olympics.