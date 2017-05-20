Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Cloud Computing wins Preakness Stakes Add to ...

Beth Harris

BALTIMORE — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides Saturday to win the Preakness by a head.

The 13-1 long shot was one of five fresh horses in the Preakness that didn’t run two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueled throughout most of the race before Classic Empire stuck his nose in front midway on the far turn. It looked as if Classic Empire would go on to win, but Cloud Computing ran him down on the outside.

Classic Empire is trained by Toronto-based Mark Casse, a nine-time Sovereign Award winner as Canadian racing’s top trainer.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98 and paid $28.80 to win. It was just the dark brown colt’s second career victory.

Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular