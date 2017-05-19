Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Conor McGregor gestures toward fans while working out at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Julio Cortez/AP)
In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Conor McGregor gestures toward fans while working out at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Julio Cortez/AP)

McGregor applies for boxing licence in Nevada, one step closer to Mayweather megafight Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor took another step toward setting up a megafight with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather by applying for a professional boxing license in Nevada, according to multiple reports.

The application was missing some medical documents but the Nevada State Athletic Commission will consider McGregor’s request once those are provided, the reports said.

Should the two sides agree to what would be a lucrative fight, the most likely location for the bout is Las Vegas.

News of McGregor’s application comes on the heels of comments from UFC president Dana White, who said he had struck a deal with the 28-year-old Irishman over the fight and would now turn his attention to Mayweather’s camp.

Mayweather, 40, retired in 2015 with an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record while Irishman McGregor is the UFC’s lightweight champion.

The two fighters have gone back and forth in the headlines for nearly a year regarding a potential showdown with both men previously stating they each wanted $100 million for the fight.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Real-life Rocky gets film treatment in Chuck (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular