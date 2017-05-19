Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor took another step toward setting up a megafight with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather by applying for a professional boxing license in Nevada, according to multiple reports.

The application was missing some medical documents but the Nevada State Athletic Commission will consider McGregor’s request once those are provided, the reports said.

Should the two sides agree to what would be a lucrative fight, the most likely location for the bout is Las Vegas.

News of McGregor’s application comes on the heels of comments from UFC president Dana White, who said he had struck a deal with the 28-year-old Irishman over the fight and would now turn his attention to Mayweather’s camp.

Mayweather, 40, retired in 2015 with an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record while Irishman McGregor is the UFC’s lightweight champion.

The two fighters have gone back and forth in the headlines for nearly a year regarding a potential showdown with both men previously stating they each wanted $100 million for the fight.

